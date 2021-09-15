Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort and Casino To Hold Job Fair Tomorrow
TEAGUE BAY — Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino will be hosting a job fair tomorrow,
The job fair will be held Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon in the Divi Carina Bay Casino Banquet Room.
Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino suggests you “bring a resume” with you.
“Great pay, medical benefits, employee meals, flexible schedule, paid time off,” Divi Carina Bay said on Twitter.
A free shuttle service is available to take you from the Wendy’s parking lot in the Sunny Isles Shopping Center at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, according to Divi.
