Man Faces Assault Charges After Striking His Father With A Machete: VIPD 

CHARGED: Naj'Jah Crabbe, 34, of St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man surrendered to police without incident after striking his father “several times” with the sharp side of a machete, authorities said.

Naj’Jah Crabbe, 34, was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.  

“Crabbe threw stones at his father and later struck him several times with a bladed side of a machete causing injuries about the body,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Crabbe was later turned in by a family member at the Special Operation Bureau where he was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center and placed under arrest, according to Dratte.

No bail was offered as per the territory’s domestic violence laws. Crabbe was jailed pending an advice-of-rights Hearing. 

Anyone having information about this crime can notify the Domestic Violence Bureau at 340-774-2211 Ext. 5536 

This case is currently under active investigation by the VIPD’s Domestic Violence Unit/CIB 

