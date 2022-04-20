Please Help Police Find Erron Wallace Wanted For Burglary, Assault On St. Croix: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help to find a St. Croix man wanted for questioning on a series of charges, authorities said.

Erron R. Wallace, 28, is wanted for first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, simple assault & battery and possession of a dangerous weapon, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Wallace is a Black male with a brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He stands between 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 6-feet, 0-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Wallace’s distinguishing marks include teardrop tattoos on his right upper cheek and an “MOB” tattoo on the left side of his neck.

The suspect is known to frequent Breezewood Villas Apartments in Estate Concordia Frederiksted, Freedom City Gas Station in Estate Concordia, Frederiksted and Estate Richmond in Christiansted, according to the VIPD.

If you see Erron Wallace, please call 911 or make contact with Sgt. G. Charlery Joseph at the

Wilbur Francis Command (340-712-6026).

If you know the whereabouts of Wallace, you can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPs (8477).