Police Need Your Help To Find Dominican Wanted For Assault of Woman At Coki Point

WANTED BY THE VIPD: John Huygue, 27, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a native of the Dominican Republic wanted for an assault on his ex-girlfriend at Coki Point beach in St. Thomas recently.

John Huygue, 27, of Santo Domingo, is wanted on a charge of simple assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Huygue is a Black male who stands 6-feet, 1-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, according to the VIPD.

“The above subject is wanted for a Simple Assault (DV) in reference to an assault of his ex-girlfriend in the Coki Point area,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The subject is frequently seen near Coki Point, Estate Thomas, and most recently Contant.”

If seen John Huygue, you are asked to apprehend him and then notify 911 and Detective T. Freeman of the Domestic Violence Unit at (340) 774-2211 Extension 5534.

