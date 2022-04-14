Police Need Your Help To Find Missing Woman Jenna Rose Vonsas On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a missing woman on St. Thomas.

On Friday, April 15, 2022, a citizen contacted the Mariel C. Newton Command, Zone C, and reported that her sister Jenna Rose Vonsas is missing.

The female stated that she last spoke with her sister on April 7th , 2022 and has not heard from her since. Jenna Rose Vonsas is a 32- year-old Caucasian female at about 5’7 130lbs, blonde hair, hazel eyes, slim built. Jenna Rose Vonsas attire is unknown, with several tattoos about her body.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Jenna Rose Vonsas is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 340-774-2211 Major Crimes Cell phone 340-642-8449 Crime Stoppers V.I. (800) 222-8477 or call 911.