Police Need Your Help To Find Missing Woman Jenna Rose Vonsas On St. Thomas

MISSING PERSON: Jenna Rose Vonsas on St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a missing woman on St. Thomas.

On Friday, April 15, 2022, a citizen contacted the Mariel C. Newton Command, Zone C, and reported that her sister Jenna Rose Vonsas is missing. 

The female stated that she last spoke with her sister on April 7th , 2022 and has not heard from her since. Jenna Rose Vonsas is a 32- year-old Caucasian female at about 5’7 130lbs, blonde hair, hazel eyes, slim built. Jenna Rose Vonsas attire is unknown, with several tattoos about her body.  

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Jenna Rose Vonsas is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 340-774-2211 Major Crimes Cell phone 340-642-8449 Crime Stoppers V.I. (800) 222-8477 or call 911. 

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

