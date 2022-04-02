St. Thomas Man Found Shot Dead Near Bovoni Landfill On Saturday Morning: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a St. Thomas man was found shot dead near a scrap metal area of the Bovoni landfill on Saturday morning.

A concerned citizen called 911 at 9:53 a.m., Saturday and reported that a male had been shot near a scrap metal yard in Bovoni, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Juan Feliciano, 57, was positively identified by next of kin as the homicide victim, according to the VIPD.

“Officers responded and discovered an unresponsive male,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The male appeared to have suffered multiple gunshots about the body.”

Emergency Medical Technicians, on the scene, found no vital signs of the victim, according to Dratte.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone having any information about this crime please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at (340-774-2211) or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.