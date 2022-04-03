Williams Delight Man Accused Of Throwing Mother To Ground Over Possible Stolen Items

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating after a St. Croix man was accused of throwing his mother to the ground after a verbal dispute in Williams Delight.

Eduardo Torres Abreau, of Williams Delight, is charged with simple assault and battery-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to a home in Williams Delight where a woman told police her son grabbed her by the neck and pushed her down onto the ground after an argument about items he was bringing to the family property.

Police on the scene discovered that the mother had forbidden the son from bringing items to her home or yard because he has a substance abuse problem and she was worried that the items he brought there might be stolen property.

According to the VIPD’s probable cause fact sheet, the mother sustained “visible injuries to her left hand and elbow, right side of her throat area and behind her left ear,” due to the incident.

“Mr. Torres Abreau had a car part in the car port area and she told him to take it out of the yard,” the sworn affidavit said. “She also stated that her son became very upset and began cursing her.”

The mother also told police that Torres Abreau pushed three times between the kitchen and car port before grabbing her by the neck and pushing her down onto a chair which she fell out of, the police report stated.

“The victim stated that she looked up at Mr. Torres Abreau and he seemed stunned for a second that he had hurt her but continued to curse at her,” the probable cause fact sheet said.

A VIPD forensic technician dispatched to the scene by the 911 Emergency Call Center photographed the mother’s “injuries to her left hand, left elbow, right side of her neck and behind her left ear, according to the sworn affidavit.

Torres Abreau was taken to the Juan F. Luis Hospital for COVID testing and then booked and processed by police.

No bail was set in this matter for Torres Abreau as per the Domestic Violence statute.

Torres Abreau was then transported to the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility where he was remanded pending an advice of rights hearing at Superior Court on Friday via Zoom.