St. Croix Woman Arrested For Fleeing Territory 2 Years Ago For Simple Assault 

CHRISTIANSTED — Nishma Lee Matta Lopez turned herself into police Tuesday regarding a 2020 arrest warrant that was issued by Superior Court Magistrate Miguel Camacho, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Nishman Lee Matta Lopez was charged with simple assault & battery, according to the VIPD.

On July 15, 2020, Ms. Lopez 29-years-old, and her then boyfriend Carlos Calderon assaulted Mr. Calderon’s ex-girlfriend by punching and pulling her hair from its roots. Both Ms. Lopez and Mr. Calderon left the territory during the investigation process. Lopez recently returned to St. Croix and was advised of the outstanding warrant.

She turned herself in and posted her $1000.00 bail and was released with instructions to be at her advice of rights hearing on Friday, April 22, 2022.