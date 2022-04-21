At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

St. Croix Woman Arrested For Fleeing Territory 2 Years Ago For Simple Assault 

CHARGED: Nishman Lee Lopez Matta on St. Croix.

CHRISTIANSTED — Nishma Lee Matta Lopez turned herself into police Tuesday regarding a 2020 arrest warrant that was issued by Superior Court Magistrate Miguel Camacho, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Nishman Lee Matta Lopez was charged with simple assault & battery, according to the VIPD.

On July 15, 2020, Ms. Lopez 29-years-old, and her then boyfriend Carlos Calderon assaulted Mr. Calderon’s ex-girlfriend by punching and pulling her hair from its roots. Both Ms. Lopez and Mr. Calderon left the territory during the investigation process. Lopez recently returned to St. Croix and was advised of the outstanding warrant. 

She turned herself in and posted her $1000.00 bail and was released with instructions to be at her advice of rights hearing on Friday, April 22, 2022. 

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

