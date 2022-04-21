At VIFreep

Woman Wanted In Smith Bay Assault Surrenders To Police: VIPD

CHARGED: Maxima Mercedes Guzman, 39, of St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A suspect in a St. Thomas assault case appeared with her attorney at the Alexander Farrelly Justice Complex and surrendered to police on Thursday evening, authorities said.

Maxima Mercedes Guzman, 39, was arrested at 6:00 p.m. Thursday and charged with third-degree assault, disturbance of the peace and carry a dangerous weapon, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Mercedes Guzman was taken into custody pertaining to an assault incident that occurred on Sunday April 13, 2022 in Smith Bay, according to the VIPD.

“The victim sustained lacerations to the face and was transported to Roy L. Schneider Regional Medical Center for medical treatment and released,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Following her arrest, Mercedes Guzman was booked, processed, and turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing. Bail was set at $25,000.00 by order of the magistrate in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands. 

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau 

Det. B. Bedminster or Det. S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477

