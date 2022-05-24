At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Economic Crimes Unit Arrests Woman For Stealing Co-Worker’s Paychecks

Economic Crimes Unit Arrests Woman For Stealing Co-Worker's Paychecks
Juliandrea M. Toomer, 34, of St. Croix.

FREDERIKSTED  — Detectives with the VIPD’s Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into a fraudulent money transaction. The investigation revealed that on December 11th and 31st of 2020, Juliandrea Toomer stole two checks totaling $905.27 from her co-worker and mobile deposited same into her minor son’s USAA checking account, without the co-worker’s knowledge, the Virgin Islands Police Department said. 

On May 23, 2022, at approximately 5:36 p.m., detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit executed an arrest warrant and placed Toomer under arrest at her residence, without incident. Toomer was charged with obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny and access to computer for fraudulent purposes, according to the VIPD. 

Toomer, 34, was transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Police Operation Building in Frederiksted, where she was processed and booked. Bail was set at $20,000.00, unable to post bail Toomer was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections, pending an Advice of Rights Hearing scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, 2022. 

