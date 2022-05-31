Help Police Find St. Croix Man Wanted For Child Abuse

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help today to find a St. Croix man wanted on child abuse charges, authorities said.

Jelani Ferdinand, 27, is wanted for child abuse and third-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Ferdinand is described as being a Black male who stands about 6-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 189 pounds.

If located, you are asked to please call 911 or (340) 778-2211 or make contact with the Criminal Investigation Bureau..

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Ferdinand, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).