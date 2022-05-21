Help Police Find Veronica Marcelin Missing On St. Thomas Since May 10: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a woman who has been missing for the last 11 days on St. Thomas.

Veronica Marcelin was last seen on May 10, 2022, at her residence at #200-8 Altona & Welgunst, St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Last known attire is unknown,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said, adding that “Ms. Marcelin has several tattoos about the body.”

please contact the Major Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-642-8449

Please contact the Major Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-642- 8449