Help Police Find Veronica Marcelin Missing On St. Thomas Since May 10: VIPD

MISSING WOMAN: Veronica Marcelin of Altona and Welgunst in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a woman who has been missing for the last 11 days on St. Thomas.

Veronica Marcelin was last seen on May 10, 2022, at her residence at #200-8 Altona & Welgunst, St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Last known attire is unknown,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said, adding that “Ms. Marcelin has several tattoos about the body.”

Please contact the Major Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-642- 8449

Rivera Brothers Arrested For Tide Village Shooting That Left Man Paralyzed: VIPD

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

