Man Using Church Bathroom Discovers Female Body In Bushes In Estate Glynn

KINGSHILL — A body was found on Midland Road in the vicinity of the Moravian Church in Estate Glynn, by an individual who stated he went off the road to use the bathroom and observed a decomposed body lying in the bushes this week, authorities said.

The body appears to be of an African-American female who is between 5’3 and 5’6 in height about 135 pounds or more in weight, the Virgin Islands Police Department said Tuesday. The deceased is wearing a royal blue blouse with white and pink flowers, and a beige-colored bra with a blue-dotted pattern. She has French tip polish designs on her toes.

The CIB Detectives investigating this case suspect foul play and are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death, according to the VIPD.

The investigation is ongoing by the Criminal Investigation Bureau, anyone with information is urged to contact the CIB Tip-line at 340-778-4950, 911 or Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-8477.