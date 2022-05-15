At VIFreep

Man Using Church Bathroom Discovers Female Body In Bushes In Estate Glynn

·
0 0 1 0
Man Using Church Bathroom Discovers Female Body In Bushes In Estate Glynn
Moravian Church in Estate Glynn on St. Croix.

KINGSHILL — A body was found on Midland Road in the vicinity of the Moravian Church in Estate Glynn, by an individual who stated he went off the road to use the bathroom and observed a decomposed body lying in the bushes this week, authorities said. 

The body appears to be of an African-American female who is between 5’3 and 5’6 in height about 135 pounds or more in weight, the Virgin Islands Police Department said Tuesday. The deceased is wearing a royal blue blouse with white and pink flowers, and a beige-colored bra with a blue-dotted pattern.  She has French tip polish designs on her toes. 

The CIB Detectives investigating this case suspect foul play and are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death, according to the VIPD.

The investigation is ongoing by the Criminal Investigation Bureau, anyone with information is urged to contact the CIB Tip-line at 340-778-4950, 911 or Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-8477.  

Previous post

Help Police Find Missing Woman Emanda Hartzog On St. Croix: VIPD

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

Help Police Find Missing Woman Emanda Hartzog On St. Croix: VIPD
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Adventure Hill Man Who Chopped Off His Own Penis In Suicide Attempt Recovering Now
At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Standout USVI Basketball Talent Recognized By International Bodies FIBA, NBA and Nike
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsInternational NewsSports NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Pennsylvania Fugitive Detained at Cyril E. King Airport: VIPD
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.