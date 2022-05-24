Police Were Waiting For Attempted Murder Suspect Near His Home After BOLO Issued

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — CIB detectives were waiting for Cuthbert Dabrio, Jr. near his residence in Contant area after a wanted poster was issued for his arrest in connection to a shooting incident this weekend.

Two male victims were shot Saturday in Subbase and sustained serious injuries to their leg, shoulder, chest and spine, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Cuthbert Dabrio, Jr. was then taken into custody and transported to the Alexander Farrelly Criminal Justice Complex, according to the VIPD.

Cuthbert Dabrio Jr., 20, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, first-degree reckless endangerment, mayhem, second-degree reckless endangerment in connection to the shooting, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Dabrio was booked, processed, and turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending his Advice of Right Hearing. Bail was set at $200,000.00 by order of the Magistrate Court of the Virgin Islands.

“There a was witness who came forward, and it takes a community’s effort to fight crime,” St. Thomas/St. John Acting Chief Clayton Brown said. “We cannot do this by ourselves, we do need the help of the public and we appreciate it very much.”

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Det. S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS.