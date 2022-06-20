Bayside Walking Tour To Feature DPNR Park Ranger John Farchette

GREEN CAY — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources said that the Division of Coastal Zone Management will host a Bayside Walking Tour on Friday, June 24th at Chenay Bay -West (Tamarind Reef entrance) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The walking tour will be led by Park Ranger John Farchette. It is an opportunity to learn about the St. Croix East End Marine Park’s cultural resources, habitats and the extraordinary organisms that call the park home.

Participants will be guided along the shoreline to experience mangroves, seagrass beds, sea and shorebird habitats, and sea turtle nesting beaches. Participants are asked to wear sturdy shoes, a hat and sunscreen if needed.

This is a free educational event, held quarterly, and suitable for all ages and experience levels. RSVP is mandatory. For program inquiries and reservations please email East End Marine Park Outreach Coordinator Kelcie Troutman at kelcie.troutman@dpnr.vi.gov or at 340-718-3367.