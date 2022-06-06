Categories
At VIFreep Breaking News Police News St. Thomas News

CIB Investigating Woman Found Unresponsive in West Caret Bay 

CIB Investigating Woman Found Unresponsive in West Caret Bay 
Representative photo of West Caret Bay in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE  A male individual contacted 911 at 1:41 p.m. today and reported that he traveled to the residence of his female friend and discovered her unresponsive in her apartment in West Caret Bay, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Emergency Medical Technicians responded to the scene, checked the female, and discovered she had no vital signs, according to the VIPD.

“The woman was identified as 37-year-old Megan Frazier from Indiana,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy. There were no apparent signs of foul play.”   

Anyone having any information about this incident please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.