CIB Investigating Woman Found Unresponsive in West Caret Bay 

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A male individual contacted 911 at 1:41 p.m. today and reported that he traveled to the residence of his female friend and discovered her unresponsive in her apartment in West Caret Bay, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Emergency Medical Technicians responded to the scene, checked the female, and discovered she had no vital signs, according to the VIPD.

“The woman was identified as 37-year-old Megan Frazier from Indiana,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy. There were no apparent signs of foul play.”

Anyone having any information about this incident please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.