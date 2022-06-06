Oswald Harris Court Attempted Murder Suspect Surrenders

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The suspect in a Sunday night shooting at Oswald Harris Court surrendered to authorities about four hours after police issued a wanted poster for his arrest.

Dante C. Joseph, 31, of Estate Tutu, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. today and charged with first-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers from the Richard Callwood Command were dispatched at 7:09 p.m. Sunday to the area of Oswald Harris Court regarding a report of shots fired.

“Investigation revealed that there was a verbal altercation between two individuals that then became physical the victim, a male individual was shot multiple times about the body,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim received several gunshot wounds to the chest, flank, and leg areas.”

The victim was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center via private vehicle and was seen by Emergency Room Personnel, according to Dratte.

The VIPD issued an “attempted murder” wanted poster for Joseph at 1:05 p.m. today, but used an incorrect photo of the suspect which police later recalled at 4:31 p.m. today.

“An updated report will be provided pending the ongoing investigation,” police said, adding that it was possible the charges against Joseph will be upgraded once the ongoing investigation is completed.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Detectives R. Velazquez or S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.