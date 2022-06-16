Coast Guard Enforces Safety Zone After Vessel Runs Aground In Savannah River

SAVANNAH — The Coast Guard established a safety zone around the motor vessel Maersk Surabaya after the vessel ran aground in the Savannah River near Fort Jackson, Tuesday.

A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat—Medium (RBM) crew enforced a 509-foot safety zone while seven tugs repositioned the 1091-foot motor vessel to the center of the shipping channel.

No injuries or pollution was reported. The vessel is safely moored.

The Coast Guard temporarily closed the waterway with the cooperation of port pilots and there was no impact to other commercial traffic.

The Coast Guard was notified at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday via the vessel agent of a motor vessel that ran aground in the Savannah River.

Sector Charleston command center watchstanders dispatched a 45-foot RBM crew from Station Tybee to respond.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Savannah is investigating.