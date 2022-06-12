King of the Wing Competition Draws Hundreds To Magens Bay

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Whether you like savory, spicy or sweet the King of the Wing event in St. Thomas delivered!

The annual chicken wings cooking competition was attended by hundreds at Magens Bay beach on Saturday.

And if the wings weren’t enough, the entertainment certainly brought it for this jam-packed event.

Congratulations are in order to Alpine Securities USVI, the Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and all other sponsors.

Governor Albert Bryan, in attendance for the day’s event, had this to say:

“Awesome day at the King of the Wing,” Governor Bryan said. “The Alpine team did it again and Method Man was off the chain!”

Proceeds benefit the the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum which works to create an environment that fosters explorative learning and a lifelong passion for seeking knowledge.