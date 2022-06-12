Categories
At VIFreep Breaking News Community Affairs Entertainment News St. Thomas News Tourism News

King of the Wing Competition Draws Hundreds To Magens Bay

King of the Wing Competition Draws Hundreds To Magens Bay

CHARLOTTE AMALIE Whether you like savory, spicy or sweet the King of the Wing event in St. Thomas delivered!

The annual chicken wings cooking competition was attended by hundreds at Magens Bay beach on Saturday.

King of the Wing Competition Draws Hundreds To Magens Bay

And if the wings weren’t enough, the entertainment certainly brought it for this jam-packed event.

Congratulations are in order to Alpine Securities USVI, the Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and all other sponsors.

King of the Wing Competition Draws Hundreds To Magens Bay

Governor Albert Bryan, in attendance for the day’s event, had this to say:

“Awesome day at the King of the Wing,” Governor Bryan said. “The Alpine team did it again and Method Man was off the chain!”

King of the Wing Competition Draws Hundreds To Magens Bay

Proceeds benefit the the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum which works to create an environment that fosters explorative learning and a lifelong passion for seeking knowledge.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.