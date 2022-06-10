Man Stole Check From Cancer Charity To Pay For Print Job

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man who allegedly stole a check from a cancer charity to pay for his own personal printing job has been placed under arrest, authorities said.

On June 9, 2021, at 9:25 a.m., 33-year-old Noel Chaparro, 33, surrendered to detectives with the VIPD Economic Crimes Unit at 9:25 a.m. Thursday,the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Chaparro was served with a warrant for his arrest at that time and charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, forgery and grand larceny, according to the VIPD.

“On January 13, 2021, Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation that revealed on December 23, 2020, Noel Chaparro stole a check belonging to Ribbons for A Cure, which was written out to the order of WSTX,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “He then added his name on the check, then used the check to pay House of Printings for items he purchased.”

Bail for Chaparro was set at $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections, pending an Advice of Rights Hearing scheduled for Friday, June 10, 2022.