Man Stole Check From Cancer Charity To Pay For Print Job

CHRISTIANSTED A St. Croix man who allegedly stole a check from a cancer charity to pay for his own personal printing job has been placed under arrest, authorities said.

On June 9, 2021, at 9:25 a.m., 33-year-old Noel Chaparro, 33, surrendered to detectives with the VIPD Economic Crimes Unit at 9:25 a.m. Thursday,the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Chaparro was served with a warrant for his arrest at that time and charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, forgery and grand larceny, according to the VIPD.  

“On January 13, 2021, Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation that revealed on December 23, 2020, Noel Chaparro stole a check belonging to Ribbons for A Cure, which was written out to the order of WSTX,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “He then added his name on the check, then used the check to pay House of Printings for items he purchased.”

Bail for Chaparro was set at $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections, pending an Advice of Rights Hearing scheduled for Friday, June 10, 2022. 

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

