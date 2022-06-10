Woman Stole Credit Card Info To Buy $2,337 In Gold Jewelry: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix woman is accused of stealing customer’s credit card information in order to place an order with Crucian Gold for $2,300 in jewelry, authorities said.

On March 8, 2022, Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into Ms. Leah Benjamin and fraudulent activities, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The investigation revealed that Leah Benjamin admitted to stealing several unknown customer’s credit cards information to maliciously make numerous purchases at different businesses, which included Crucian Gold, where she ordered $2,337.00 worth of jewelry, according to the VIPD.

On June 9, 2022, at approximately 1:01 p.m., Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit executed an arrest warrant in #213 Williams Delight, where Leah Benjamin was placed under arrest without incident.

Benjamin 22-years-old was charged with Obtaining Money by False Pretense, Grand Larceny, and Access to Computer for Fraudulent Purposes.

Bail was set at $20,000 for the alleged crime. Unable to post bail, Leah Benjamin was remanded to the Bureau of Adult Corrections Facility pending Advice of Rights Hearing scheduled for Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.