Categories
At VIFreep Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News

Man Who Raped Underage Girl Arrested As He Lands At Airport

Man Who Raped Underage Girl Arrested As He Lands At Airport
CHARGED: Benjamin Osorio-Torres of St. Croix.

FREDERIKSTED A man who allegedly raped an underage girl in Carlton last month was arrested when he landed at the St. Croix airport, authorities said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau arrested Benjamin Osorio-Torres upon returning to the territory at the Henry Rohlsen Airport at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“CIB Detectives investigation revealed on May 19, 2020, Osorio-Torres 43-years-old sexually assaulted a minor female in Estate Carlton, Frederiksted,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Osorio-Torres was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the Honorable Judge Darryl Donohue for Aggravated Rape in the First Degree.  

Bail was set at $50,000; Osorio-Torres was remanded to Bureau of Corrections pending his Advice of Rights Hearing on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.   

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.