Man Who Raped Underage Girl Arrested As He Lands At Airport

FREDERIKSTED — A man who allegedly raped an underage girl in Carlton last month was arrested when he landed at the St. Croix airport, authorities said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau arrested Benjamin Osorio-Torres upon returning to the territory at the Henry Rohlsen Airport at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“CIB Detectives investigation revealed on May 19, 2020, Osorio-Torres 43-years-old sexually assaulted a minor female in Estate Carlton, Frederiksted,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Osorio-Torres was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the Honorable Judge Darryl Donohue for Aggravated Rape in the First Degree.

Bail was set at $50,000; Osorio-Torres was remanded to Bureau of Corrections pending his Advice of Rights Hearing on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.