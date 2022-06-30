Mango Media Named Official Media Sponsor of 2022 USVI Charter Yacht Show

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Mango Media Creative Studio, a full-service, fully integrated print and digital marketing company, which is based centrally in the Shops at Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas, has been named the official media company of the 2022 USVI Charter Yacht Show by the event organizer, the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA).

The company, which specializes in the hospitality industry on sea and shore and works with clients throughout the Caribbean, will convert its studio into the Captain’s Cocktail Lounge, with decor by Battu Studio, for the Show, set for November 12-15.

The air-conditioned space enables crew to connect with brokers and others while enjoying champagne and finger foods. Mango Media will have samples of its photos and video on display on large-screen TVs. Also sample Mango Media’s web design by checking out the show’s website: usviyachtshow.org

Photos: A sampling of Mango Media’s stunning yacht photography. Courtesy Mango Media

We are honored to be the photo, video, and web sponsor for the 2022 USVI Charter Yacht Show,” says William Torrillo, who with Melissa Pond are owners and designers. “We understand how important it is to provide charter guests with the highest level of service and accommodations. Our specialty is creating a brand that reflects that same quality of service and attention to detail. Going beyond a typical photo gallery, our charter yacht lifestyle videos help potential clients see the yacht from a sunrise to sunset point of view.”

Torrillo adds, “It’s a pleasure to have brokers, crew, and owners visit our studio and see the services we offer. The USVI Charter Yacht Show is a vital event for tourism in the USVI. For Mango Media to be able to present it to the world via our photo and video is exciting!”

The Discovery Channel, National Geographic, and Nikon are among those that have featured Mango Media’s photography.

Photo by: Mango Media

Calling Yacht Brokers & Yachts – Register Now!

High-quality photos and video tours show the client that the vessel owner and crew take yacht chartering seriously, as well as illustrate what types of amenities are on board, says Mandy Walker, owner and charter specialist with Where Land Meets Sea, based in Bellingham, WA. “Therefore, yachts really should have professional photo shoots done and they should send high-resolution images to the brokers for use.”

Regarding the USVI Charter Yacht Show, Walker adds, “As a charter yacht broker that has been fortunate to physically attend every VIPCA show, I can attest first-hand to how important it is. Being able to meet new crews and catch up with seasoned crews is of equal importance. It’s the number one question I get from a client ‘Have you been on the boat?’ ‘Do you know the crew?’”

Charter brokers can register at usviyachtshow.org. Charter brokers can join VIPCA at vipca.org/brokers-associates-vendors-membership to receive one free broker show registration in addition to many other membership benefits. Brokers can receive a 20 percent discount on accommodations at Bluebeard’s Castle by booking by phone and giving the discount code ‘VIPCA Yacht Show’.

For yachts, there are only five days left to receive a discount! Yachts that register (usviyachtshow.org) by July 1, 2022, receive a 20 percent Early Bird discount. Yachts showing in the 2022 USVI Charter Yacht Show pay only $1.65/foot/day from one week before to one week after the show and additionally on arrival five percent fuel discount.

Over 70 exhibiting charter yachts are anticipated for the 2022 show. One of these is C’Est La Vie, a 2022-built 67-foot power catamaran, making her unique as the largest option of this type available for charter within the Virgin Islands as a crewed vessel.

“The USVI Charter Yacht Show is an excellent opportunity to introduce C’Est La Vie and all the amazing features she has to offer,” says Captain Robert ‘Robbie’ Sargent, whose crew includes Mate/Chef Sofia Ribeiro and Mate Dean Comberbach.

C’Est La Vie, with its standout features such as a retractable flybridge rooftop for sunbathing or stargazing, plus its dynamic crew, each of whom has worked worldwide in the industry for five-plus years and each brings diverse talents to a charter, are an excellent example of the standout yachts and crews that will be exhibiting in the 2022 show.

What’s New

The yacht show’s new website, usviyachtshow.org, is home to a wealth of information for show attendees, brokers, and crew alike, including the re-energized schedule for the 2022 USVI Charter Yacht Show. New this year is the opportunity for brokers to take a 3.5-hour FAM trip on one of the participating show vessels on November 15.

“The exciting opportunity is to experience a Virgin Islands crewed yacht charter first-hand by sailing on a FAM trip. Participating exhibiting yachts will depart from the Marina at Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas, at 8:30 a.m. and return by 12 Noon on the final day of the show. This will be charter brokers’ chance to experience nearby destinations such as beautiful Buck Island or Water Island, enjoying brunch served at anchor or swinging on a mooring, just as a charter guest would,” says Oriel Blake, VIPCA Executive Director.

Sponsors of the USVI Charter Yacht show include the USVI Department of Tourism; Yacht Haven Grande; IGY Marinas; the Gowrie Group representing Trawick and Cigna; Parts & Power Ltd., distributor of Northern Lights; Mango Media; Offshore Marine; Catamaran Central; Maho Apparel; Moe’s Fresh Market; Grey Goose, distributed by West Indies Company; Veuve Clicquot and Captain Morgan, distributed by Bellows International; Cardow Jewelers; Harbor Shoppers; VIYA Business Solutions and the Charter Yacht Broker Association.

For more information about the USVI Charter Yacht Show, visit: usviyachtshow.org For information about VIPCA and its programs, visit: www.VIPCA.org, Email: info@vipca.org, or call 340-642-0656