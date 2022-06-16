Police Investigate Shooting of Man at Bethlehem Village

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man was shot multiple times in Bethlehem Village but survived the attack, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center reported multiple shots fired within Estate Bethlehem Village (Harvey Project) at 9:01 Tuesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Detectives arrived at the scene, and spoke with the victim, an adult, in the vicinity of his residence, Bethlehem Village, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his back, legs, and elbow, according to the VIPD.

“The victim was treated for his injuries on scene by officers and was later transported by ambulance to the Juan F. Luis Hospital,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim was treated for his gunshot wounds and remains in the hospital in stable condition.”

Multiple spent shell casings were observed on the scene and some of the apartments had damage to their exterior walls, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and at this time, no suspect or suspects have been identified.

Forensics processed the scene and collected multiple high-power rifles spent casings. The victim was treated for his gunshot wounds and remains in the Hospital in stable condition.

CIB is asking anyone with information on this shooting, please call CIB on STX at 340-712-6082 and 340-778-4950, or 911 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1–800-222-8477.