Police Track Down Home Invasion Suspects By Their Voices

KINGSHILL — Police were able to track down a couple of home invasion suspects after the Old Fredensborg victim recognized two of the three voices of the masked armed males who entered his home in August.

Manuel Perez, 18, of Old Fredensborg, and an unnamed minor were arrested Saturday and charged with home invasion, false imprisonment and kidnapping, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The victim stated the armed men took items of value after brandishing their firearm and threatening him with bodily harm,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The assailants left the residence with the victim’s video game player, phone, and surveillance camera recorder.”

The victim was able to recognize the voices of his assailants and identified them as Manuel Perez and a minor, according to Dratte. He stated that he knew each male from their Old Fredensborg neighborhood.

On June 11, 2022, the Criminal Investigation and Juvenile Investigation Bureaus with the help of the Special Operation Bureau along with other supporting units all executed two search warrants and two arrest warrants.

The minor was detained at the Youth Rehabilitation Center in Anna’s Hope pending hearing in the family division before the Honorable Jessica Gallivant

Perezt was transported and detained at the John Bell Correctional Facility an pending advice-of-rights hearing scheduled for tomorrow morning.

On August 30, 2021, at approximately 9:30 a.m. 911 Emergency Call Center received notification that three masked men came into an Estate Old Fredensborg home, police said.