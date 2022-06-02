Woman Arrested Who Stole $15K From Alzheimer’s Victim To Buy Car

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix woman who stole $15,000 from an Alzheimer’s patient to buy a new car was arrested, authorities said.

Frances McIntosh, 59, of Catherine’s Rest, was arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny, and financial exploitation of an elderly person or dependent adult, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the business dealings of Frances McIntosh on June 8, 2021, according to the VIPD.

“The investigation revealed that Frances McIntosh misappropriated $15,000.00 dollars from an elderly female, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, some of the funds were used to purchase a vehicle,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

On June 1, 2022, at 11:37 a.m., Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit executed an arrest warrant at Plot 17-H Catherine’s Rest, where Frances McIntosh was placed under arrest without incident.

The bail was set at $20,000 dollars for the alleged crime. Unable to post bail, Frances McIntosh was remanded to the Bureau of Adult Corrections Facility pending, Advice of Rights Hearing scheduled for Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.

If you are a victim affected by fraud or know someone who is committing illegal fraudulent activities call the Economic Crime Unit (ECU) call 340-513-3780 or 911.