7th Street Shooting Probe Elevated To Homicide After 17-Year-Old Victim Dies

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police on St. Thomas have elevated the probe of a shooting on 7th Street Thursday night to homicide after one victim succumbed to his injuries.

Janyi Barry, 17, died at the Schneider Regional Medical Center about 10:59 a.m. Sunday, the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau said.

Two males shot on Seventh Street in Sugar Estate about 9:37 p.m. Thursday, according to Virgin Islands Police.

Officers were dispatched to the scene where they discovered two males in downtown Charlotte Amalie with gunshot wounds. EMS was also on scene attending to the victims.

“One victim received a gunshot wound to the leg,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The other victim received multiple gunshot wounds to body.”

Each victim was transported by ambulance to the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital facility, according to Dratte.

“The victim with the leg wound remains in stable condition,” he said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Major Crime Division. Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, 340-774-2211, Crime Stoppers V.I. on 1-800-222-8477 or the Major Crime Division at 340-642-8449.