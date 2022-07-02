2 Men Arrested For Depositing Forged Checks From VIDOL Totaling $11,769.83

CHRISTIANSTED — Two St. Croix men who deposited forged checks totaling $11,769.83 drawn on the Department of Labor’s account in St. Thomas have been arrested, authorities said.

On June 23, 2022, detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation after a complaint was received by the Department of Labor in the St. Thomas District, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The investigation revealed that twelve checks, totaling $22,643.07, were counterfeited, and deposited using the Department of Labor’s account information, according to the VIPD.

“The evidence showed that D’Jor Baptiste deposited one check in the amount of $3,331.19 dollars into his personal bank account and Myles Arnold cashed two checks in the amount of $8,438.64,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Then $10,873.24 was cashed by another suspect in this matter.”

VIPD mugshot of D’jor Baptiste, 25, of Estate Whim in St. Croix

On June 30, 2022, at 9:12 a.m., Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit executed an arrest warrant at a residence in Estate Whim, where D’Jor Baptiste 25-years-old was placed under arrest without incident, according to Dratte.

D’Jor Baptiste was charged with uttering or passing forged or counterfeit matters, obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny, possession of forged bills or notes, forgery, and fraudulent claims upon the government, police said.

Bail for Baptiste was set at $20,000. He paid the 10 percent provision allowed by Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross and was released.

Baptiste was advised to be present for his advice-of-rights hearing scheduled for today at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.

VIPD mugshot of Myles T. Arnold, 23, of Estate Glynn in St. Croix

On June 30, 2022, at 12:34 p.m., Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit executed an arrest warrant at a residence in Estate Glynn, where Myles Arnold 23-years-old was placed under arrest without incident, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Myles Arnold was charged with uttering or passing forged or counterfeit matters, obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny, possession of forged bills or notes, forgery, and fraudulent claims upon the government, according to the VIPD.

Bail For Arnold was set at $20,000, Unable to post bail, he was remanded to custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing scheduled for today at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.