Man Walking To His Car From Nightclub Shot Near Red Hook

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a St. Thomas man was shot while walking from a nightclub near Red Hook in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched police officers at 4:05 a.m., Saturday to the Schneider Regional Medical Center after being notified by Emergency Room personnel of a gunshot victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The male victim stated to detectives that he was walking to his vehicle from the former Tootsys Gentlemen’s club on Smith Bay Road in Red Hook when he heard a single gunshot, according to the VIPD.

A few seconds later is when he realized that he had been shot, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

According to the victim, he was transported to the hospital by a friend, according to Dratte.

The victim sustained one single gunshot wound to his lower body, police said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5577, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.