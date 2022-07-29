Office of Health Information Technology Hosts Digital Health Summit

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Office of the Governor’s Office of Health Information Technology (OHIT) hosted its first Digital Health Summit July 26-27 at the Charles Turnbull Regional Library on St. Thomas.

The summit brought together more than 20 leading international and national health IT businesses, who sponsored the event and exhibited their solutions to attendees.

Speakers also flew in from across the country from organizations like Google, Public Consulting Group, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, Howard University, Blue Cirrus Consulting, Microsoft, Meditech, Zane Technologies, CRISP Shared Services, Prince Georges County Health Department, CommHIT, Audacious Inquiry, Office of the National Coordinator, Foley and Lardner, Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), viNGN, Bureau of Information Technology and more.

Additional representatives from a variety of local and federal government organizations along with private sector leaders converged on the library to discuss the progression of telemedicine, challenges and needs related to interoperability and secure data exchange and the advent of the USVI Health Information Exchange (HIE) in the territory.