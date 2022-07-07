Police Investigating Murder of Williams Delight Man at ‘The Turf’

CHRISTIANSTED — The 911 Emergency Call Center received notification of shots fired and a man down in Williams Delight today.

The critically injured victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, the Virgin Islands Police Department said. Once at the hospital the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was shot while in Williams Delight in the Public Housing Community area that is referred to as “The Turf,” according to the VIPD.

REST IN PEACE: Jah-Marley Christopher Alfred of Williams Delight in St. Croix.

“The victim was identified by his next of kin as 28-year-old Jah-Marley Christopher Alfred of Williams Delight,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

The murder is under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB).

“We are currently investigating this homicide and continue to ask our community for information on all ongoing investigations” CIB Chief Commander Lt. Naomi Joseph said.

Anyone with information on this shooting or any other please call CIB 340 712-6092, CIB Tip-Line 340 778 4950, 911 or Crime Stoppers USVi at 1-800-222-8477.