Police Quickly Track Down Stabbing Suspect Wanted In Nadir Attack

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — It only took police about 90 minutes to track down a St. Thomas suspect wanted for stabbing a man in Estate Nadir late Saturday night.

Kelston Williams, 24, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Saturday and charged with third-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau were called out to the area of Estate Nadir about a stabbing attack at 10:01 p.m. Saturday, according to the VIPD.

“Investigation revealed that a black male was stabbed multiple times about the body and was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Room for further medical treatment, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Williams was arrested at 11:32p.m., by patrol officers, according to Dratte.

Bail for Williams was set at $25,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. The Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5577, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS or online at p3tips.com.