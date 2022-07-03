Police Seeking 2 Men Who Shot Man In Castle Coakley Then Drove Over Him In Car

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating after a St. Croix man was shot and then purposely driven over by a vehicle in Castle Coakley last night. He remains in guarded, but stable condition.

The 911 Emergency Call Center notified VIPD officers that a gunshot victim arrived at the Juan F. Luis hospital at about 8:18 p.m. Saturday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Detectives along with Forensic personnel, traveled to the hospital where they observed a White 325i BMW parked in front the hospital, with the rear seat covered in blood, according to the VIPD.

“Investigators learned that the victim was assaulted by two individuals who first shot the victim and when he was on the ground, the other suspect ran over him with his vehicle, in the Castle Coakley area, Christiansted,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

The unnamed victim sustained a gunshot wound to both upper arms, chin, puncture on his chest, and lacerations on his face and hands, according to Dratte.

The victim remains stable but guarded condition, the police spokesman said.

Each suspect fled the area after the attack, police said. Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives are currently working on this case.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other, to call the CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4950, 340-712-6092, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or 911.