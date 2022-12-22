Happy Holidays From Social Security!

The holiday season brings us feelings of warmth and joy. At Social Security, we want you to know we share the same joy when it comes to serving you, whether it be in person, by telephone, or online. Our online services are available to help you do business with us in an easy, convenient, and secure way. It all starts with a personal my Social Security account. More than 70 million people have signed up for their personal account to conduct their business online!

You can create a personal my Social Security account to:

· Apply for retirement, spouses, or disability benefits.

· Apply for Medicare.

· Check your application status.

If you receive benefits, you can use your personal my Social Security account to:

· Change your address. (Social Security benefits only)

· Set up or change your direct deposit information. (Social Security benefits only)

· Instantly get proof of benefits.

· Print your SSA-1099.

If you do not receive Social Security benefits, you can use a personal my Social Security account to:

· Get personalized retirement benefit estimates.

· Get your Social Security Statement.

· Get estimates for spouse’s benefits.

· Get instant proof that you do not receive benefits.

You can use our services on-the-go or from the comfort of your home. Please visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount to view the services available to you. We want you to have a safe, happy holiday season and know that we are here for you.

For more information on Social Security’s benefits and services, access www.socialsecurity.gov, call 1-800-772-1213 or visit your local field office, which address is available al www.ssa.gov/locator/.

Expert Column By Víctor Rodríguez

Public Affairs Specialist

Social Security Administration

For the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico