VIPD Motorpool Technicians Successfully Complete Fleet Training

CHRISTIANSTED — The technicians/mechanics of the Virgin Islands Police Department continued

another segment of its Ford Fleet Training to properly maintain the department’s Ford Fleet.

The overview of the Ford Fleet Training included, but not limited to the following topics FDRS

(Ford Diagnostic Repair System), IDS (Integrated Diagnostic System), Ford Transit Connect, 6.7

Diesel and Gas Engine Performance.

The goal of Ford Fleet training is to give the fleet technician/mechanic the skills, knowledge and competencies to diagnose and repair the Ford vehicle used in their fleet motor pool.

Training included instructor lead lectures on the stated topics, how the systems operate and proper diagnostics strategies using the Ford IDS and FDRS scan tools and Factory workshop publications (Workshop manual, PC/ED-Powertrain Control/Emissions Diagnosis and wiring diagrams) located in OASSIS/PTS.

Courtney Woods, the Motor Pool Supervisor, thanks the Commissioner for signing off on the

training and mentioned that once again, all the trainees passed the course. Mr. Woods said,

“This is a step closer to getting to industry standards. This will afford us the opportunity to

maintain the department’s vehicles, instead of taking them elsewhere for repair.”

TECHS WHO COMPLETED TRAINING

Courtney Woods, Jr. (Acting Supervisor on St. Croix)

Shorwn Schulterbrandt (Acting Supervisor on St. Thomas)

Winston Parris, Jr.

Johnny Cornelius

Gabriel Reed Sr. (SOB, K-9 St. Thomas)

Donnell Samuel (Detective, Marine Unit)

Gregory Bennerson (Detective, Marine Unit)

Dirk Marshal (Detective, Marine Unit)

Kacy Harrison (Property and Procurement , St. Croix)

Ashawn George (Property and Procurement, St. Thomas)

The Virgin Islands Police Department continues to support and provide its personnel with

training to help in better serving the community.