Dominica Native Beats Woman After First Blaming Her For His Car Accident

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A native of Dominica faces domestic violence-related assault charges after a woman accused him of assaulting her at her home.

Miguel Jno-Baptiste, 27, of Roseau, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Friday and charged with second-degree-assault-domestic violence, simple assault-domestic violence and disturbance of the peace-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

No bail was set as per the territory’s domestic violence laws. Jno-Baptiste was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

VIPD mugshot of Miguel Jno-Baptiste, 27, on St. Thomas.

The woman told police that Jno-Baptiste came to her home and began “blaming her for an auto accident that he got into at about 7:00 a.m.” on Friday, according to the VIPD.

“The victim said that Mr. Jno-Baptiste began to strike her in the head and about her body and left the residence,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “She said that he came back and when she tried to speak to him, he struck her in the head and began to strangle her.”

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit. Anyone with

information about this crime can notify the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-774-2211 ext.

5534.