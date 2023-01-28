Vice President Calls Trinidad and Tobago PM To Discuss Climate Resilience In Caribbean

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris spoke this week with Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago to continue their dialogue on efforts to strengthen the energy security and climate resilience of the Caribbean.

The vice president conveyed to the prime minister on Tuesday that the Treasury Department would take action to help meet the region’s long term energy needs.

TnT Prime Minister Keith Rowley (left) and VP Kamala Harris at the White House.

The vice president and the prime minister also discussed progress on the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030), including recent trips by the U.S. Government’s PACC 2030 Investment Facilitation Team to support a pipeline of clean energy projects in the region.

The vice president and prime minister agreed to continue to work together on these and other common challenges, including addressing the situation in Haiti. The Vice President also congratulated the Trinbagonian people on the election of President Christine Kangaloo.