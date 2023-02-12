Butch Lesbian Lover Brandishes Knife After Being Told Lingual Love Affair Is Over

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix woman has been charged with domestic violence after she allegedly used a knife to damage her ex-lover’s vehicle, authorities said.

Keisha Belgrave, of St. Croix, was arrested and charged with destruction of other’s property-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers were sent to Williams Delight where a woman told them that her ex- girlfriend Belgrave tried to break the window glass of her vehicle with a knife while she was in the car, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Keisha Belgrave of St. Croix.

The woman said she had returned to the home she shared with Belgrave in order to get some of her and her daughter’s belongings, Superior Court documents show. When she left, the woman said she saw a gray Nissan Altima trailing behind her driven by Belgrave. She told police the Altima followed her all the way to her mother’s house where she now lived, adding that she and Belgrave had just ended their two-year relationship.

When the woman got to her mother’s house, she said Belgrave pulled up next to her, got out of the car, and began tapping on the woman’s window with a knife, a sworn police affidavit states. Belgrave was telling her to lower the glass and open the door. When the victim refused, the woman told police that the suspect began jabbing at her door handle with the knife, until the handle broke.

When police spoke with Belgrave, she admitted to being at her ex-girlfriend’s mother’s house, court documents indicate. All she wanted to do was speak with her ex, Belgrave said, but she refused to let the window down or open the door. Belgrave claimed that the victim’s door handle only broke because it was cheap.

A judge ordered that Belgrave must post $250 in cash and sign an unsecured bond for the remainder of her $5,000 bail requirement in order to be released to a third-party custodian.

Belgrave is not allowed to enter the premises where the incident took place and must maintain a minimum distance of 1,000 feet away from the victim at all times. She is to have no contact, directly or indirectly with the victim or any witnesses.