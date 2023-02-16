Junior High School Students Injured After Drive-by Pellet Gun Shooting In Kingshill

KINGSHILL — An unknown number of junior high students were injured when a motorist drove by a mid-island St. Croix school and strafed it with pellet-gun fire, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a report at 12:23 p.m. from John H. Woodson Junior High School Principal Henry Mark, stating that a vehicle drove by the school and discharged pellet shots from a BB gun striking some students, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

There were reports of injuries, however, none were life-threatening, according to the VIPD. The injured students were treated by the school nurse.

This incident is currently under active investigation. VIPD detectives are asking anyone with information to please call 911, CIB Tip-Line at 340-778-4850 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.