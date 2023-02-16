Street Closings Announced For Caribbean Music Festival Tomorrow

FREDERIKSTED — Street closings have been announced in preparation of the Caribbean Music Festival’s Free Outdoor Community Concert hosted by the United Jazz Foundation and the USVI Department of Tourism tomorrow.

Strand Street between Hill Street and the Ann Abramson Pier will be closed, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Police are encouraging all motorists to use King Street as an alternate route, according to the VIPD.

A scheduled cruise ship will be in town; therefore Hill Street will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to

12:00 a.m., police said.

Independent taxi drivers are also encouraged to use King Street or the Midre Cumming Parking Lot to drop fares.