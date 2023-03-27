Firefighters Sift For Clues After Blaze Claims Life of One Person In Mars Hill Today

FREDERIKSTED — One person died in a structural fire in Mars Hill on St. Croix this morning, the Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services (VIFEMS) said.

Fire crews arrived to the scene of a wooden residential structure completely engulfed in flames, according to the VIFEMS.

“The fire is currently under investigation, with authorities working diligently to determine both the cause and origin of the blaze,” VIFEMS spokeswoman Jonelle-Alexis Jackson said today.

Emergency responders received a 911 call reporting a fire at a residence in Mars Hill. Units from F Company, along with the assistance of the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD), arrived at the scene and firefighters immediately began efforts to extinguish the fire and secure the area.

Tragically, one fatality has been reported, and there are no further reports of injuries at this time, according to Jackson. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and VIFEMS is collaborating with local law enforcement and fire investigation teams to thoroughly examine the scene.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. VIFEMS would like to thank the community for their cooperation and support during this ongoing investigation and express their condolences to the family affected by the tragic loss.