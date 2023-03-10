Man Driving Car With License Plate That Was Not Visible Arrested On Illegal Gun Charges

KINGSHILL — Having a license plate that was not visible to police led to illegal gun charges for a St. Croix man on Thursday night, authorities said.

Jahreem McIntosh, 36, was arrested and charged with carrying of a firearm; openly or concealed, possession of ammunition, failure to register a firearm, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers of the Special Operations Bureau/K9 Corps were conducting saturated patrol and routine traffic stops on Midland Road in the area of Upper Love about 6:14 p.m. Thursday, police said.

VIPD mugshot of Jahreem McIntosh, 36, of St. Croix.

At that time, officers observed a black Acura TSX operated by a male without a visible license plate affixed to the rear of the vehicle, according to the VIPD.

Police conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle where the driver, identified as McIntosh, was asked to produce his driver’s license and other vehicle registration documents, according to police.

McIntosh was subsequently ordered out of the vehicle. and was asked if he had anything of concern on his person. He answered: “I have something on me,” while pointing to the right side of his waistband, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The suspect then immediately lifted his hands in the air exposing the handle of what appeared to be a black handgun tucked in his waistband, according to Chichester. The handgun was safely removed from his waistband, she said.

Bail for McIntosh was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing