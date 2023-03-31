OBITUARY NOTICE: Joseph Benjamin Daly of Montserrat Dies On St. Thomas At Age 88

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — With sadness and deepest regrets, the family, friends, and church family of Joseph Benjamin Daly, affectionately known as Ham and Brother Daly,

announces his passing at the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the age of 88.

At the time of his passing, he resided at the Ebenezer Gardens Senior Home and had previously resided in the Crown Mountain area next to WGOD Radio Station.

Born on August 23, 1934, on the tranquil island of Montserrat, he lived in Montserrat, Florida, and St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands.

A carpenter by trade, he was very good at it. He was a farmer in his own right and was known for selling various plants and produce throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands community.

He was an ardent Seventh-day Adventist Christian, who faithfully attended the City Seventh-day Adventist Church. As he was extremely dedicated and committed in spreading the Word of God to whomever he met, he shared different religious literature and books to everyone in his path. He was a beloved supporter of the youth and children of his church family.

He is survived by his children, Denzel Daly, Clifford Harper, Vaughn Daly, Charlene Jones, Denise Daly Stennis, Barry E. Daly, Sr., and Keith Daly; grandchildren, Sasha Bosket, Amani Daly, Barry Daly, Jr., Kiiursti Daly, Jayden Daly, Jonathan Daly, Vakesia Daly, Vashti Foggie, Clifford Harper, Clarvis Harper, Lakeisha Harper, Lintilla Harper, Riis Harper, Voncara Henry, Michael Jones, Jr., Mikaela Jones, and Seth Stennis; sibling, Sarah E. Bonelli; daughters-in-law, Lacretiia Daly, Lashaune Daly, Porsha Daly, and Iona Harper; grandchildren-in-law, Keidrick Bosket, Adam Foggie, Sarah Harper, Willie Henry, and Ashley Stennis; special friends / adopted families, Sabo, Cyril and Arlene L. P. Benjamin and family, Eleanor Berg, Reynald, Veeda, and Joi Charles and family, Alison Francis, Judge Denise Francois, Kipling Hanley, Irvyn Harris, G. Allison Heskey, Winston and Roma Jarvis, Tyrone and Maria Martin, Wendie Skelton Moise, Aldyth M. Osborne-Prentice and family, Beulah A. Pinney, Gerlyn Rey, Akema Richardson, Martha Smith, Seana Archibald Venzen, Ian Williams, City Seventh-day Adventist Church family, Crown Mountain residents, Ebenezzar Gardens Senior Home staff and residents, WGOD Radio Station Staff, and a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention.

His celebration of life service will be held at the City Seventh-day Adventist Church (7th Day Adventist Street next to L & C Milliner Department Store) on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. and service immediately after. Interment will be in the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.

The services will be live streamed via City Seventh-day Adventist Church YouTube Channel. Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.

Due to COVID-19, all attendees are urged to adhere to all COVID safety protocols.