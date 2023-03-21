Help Police Find Kertis ‘Papa’ Tonge Wanted For Reckless Endangerment On St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help today to find a man being sought by authorities on St. Croix.

Kertis “Papa” Tonge, 32, is wanted for first-degree reckless endangerment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Tonge is a Black male with brown eyes, black dreadlocks, a dark complexion and a slim build. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Some distinguishing marks that Tonge has is an “RIP tattoo” near the left eye and a “tear drop tattoo” near the right eye, according to the VIPD.

The suspect known as “Papa” is known to frequent the Grove Place and Calquohoun areas of St. Croix, the police wanted poster shows.

If you see Kertis “Papa” Tonge, you are asked to please call 911 or contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211 ext. 6075.

If you know the whereabouts of Tonge, you can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI in confidence at 1–800-222-8477.

