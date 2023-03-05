Spat Leads To 6 Shot – 2 Critically Injured – At Peter’s Rest Bar

CHRISTIANSTED — A man opened fire inside a Peter’s Rest bar early Saturday morning, leaving at least six people injured — two critically — and causing the St. Croix hospital to cancel all visitation rights.

Police were investigating after the 911 Emergency Call Center got several ShotSpotter notifications of 40 shots fired near the Tipsy Iguana in Peter’s Rest at 3:21 a.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Shortly after, 911 also received calls from the Juan F. Luis Hospital of six gunshot victims who were transported to the hospital by private vehicles, according to the VIPD.

Inside the Tipsy Iguana Bar & Restaurant in Peter’s Rest on St. Croix. (Photo: Facebook)

Officers responded to the scene and did a preliminary investigation, which revealed there was a verbal altercation involving two males where shots were subsequently discharged, striking two females and four males, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

“Two of the male victims underwent surgery and remain in critical condition. The other four victims received gunshot wounds that were non life-threatening injuries,” according to Dratte.

The crime scene is currently being processed by the Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB).

The VIPD advised the Virgin Islands Free Press about Saturday’s shooting at 10:09 a.m. today.

If you have information on this shooting or any other incident; call the CIB Tipline at 340-778-4850, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS or 911.