VIDOH’s Office of Vital Records & Statistics Closes For Training

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Health (VIDOH) advises the public that Vital Records and Statistics Offices located in Knud Hansen on St. Thomas and Charles Harwood Modulars on St. Croix will be closed today to Wednesday, March 22, 2023, for training.

Vital Records & Statistics will re-open on Thursday, March 23, 2023, and Friday, March 24, 2023, to provide services.

On Monday, March 27, 2023, the Vital Records & Statistics Offices will resume its regular operating schedule and will be open to the public every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm excluding holidays.

Commissioner of Health Justa Encarnacion said she “apologizes for any inconveniences the public may experience during this temporary closure.”