BVM Employee Accused of Embezzling $14,772.37 In Government Funds Since 2021

KINGSHILL — An employee of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is accused of stealing $14,772.37 in government funds dating back to 2021 authorities said.

Jenae Almestica, 34, was arrested and charged with embezzlement by public and private officers, two counts of obtaining money by false pretense, two counts of grand larceny, conversion of government property and forgery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Jenae Almestica, 34, of St. Croix.

Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit executed two warrants on Almestica after two separate complaints were filed against her in 2021 in reference to fraud and theft charges, according to the VIPD.

On February 25, 2021, detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation

into Jenae Almestica’s practices at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) in Estate Golden Grove, police said

Their investigation revealed that while Almestica was employed at BMV, she knowingly prepared over sixty-six registrations, using her login information, which were all printed with Almestica’s initials for different customers and embezzled a total of $6,256.37 of government funds, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

On April 13, 2021, detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into Jenae Almestica. Their investigation revealed that sometime in February of 2021, Jenae Almestica took a female victim’s checkbook, without her permission, forged her signature, and wrote eleven (11) checks totaling $8,516.00 without authorization, according to Dratte.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Jenae Almestica in reference to the matters and were

entered into the National Crime Information Center database. On April 13, 2023, at

approximately 7:32 p.m., Jenae Almestica turned herself in at the Wilbur Francis Command

Police Station.

Almestica was served with both arrest warrants, advised of her Miranda Rights, and placed under arrest without incident.

Bail for Almestica was set at $10,000.00 for embezzlement by public and private officers and conversion of government property. For the charge of obtaining money by false pretense, forgery, and grand larceny, the suspect’s bail was set at $20,000..

Unable to post bail, in the amount of $30,000.00, Almestica was remanded to the custody of the John A. Bell Adult Correction Facility pending an advice-of-rights hearing.