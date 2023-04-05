Coast Guard Searches For Missing Boater Who Is An ‘Excellent Swimmer’

SAN JUAN — Coast Guard air and surface units are searching today for a boater in distress believed to have capsized in waters just west of Culebra, Puerto Rico.

Missing is Roy L. Moreno Negrón, 30, who was last heard during a call with Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders reporting a distress in which his 17-foot Aquasport fishing boat was taking on water and capsizing. Moreno reported he was wearing a life jacket.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a 911 call at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday relaying a call from Moreno, who informed that the vessel’s position was 4.5 nautical miles west of Culebra Island. Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter and dispatched a Coast Guard 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement vessel to search, while a Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit also arrived on scene.

Watchstanders later received a communication from Moreno’s girlfriend who informed the Moreno drove from San Juan to Fajardo, Puerto Rico to get underway and vacation in Culebra Island. He was described as 6-foot and two inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, wearing a bright floral shirt with shorts, and being an excellent swimmer.

Puerto Rico Police Joint Force of Rapid Action marine are also participating in the search Wednesday.

Since Tuesday, Coast Guard assets involved in the search are:

• MH-60T Jayhawk helicopters from Air Station Borinquen.

• Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos

• Station San Juan 33-foot Special Purpose Craft vessel

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.