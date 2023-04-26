Governor Mourns Death of Judge Eileen Petersen

CHRISTIANSTED — Governor Albert Bryan issued the following statement mourning the death of former judge Eileen R. Petersen who was the first woman to serve as a judge in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the first chair of the Virgin Islands Casino Control Commission:

“I join the entire Virgin Islands in mourning the loss of a true trailblazer and beloved and outstanding Virgin Islander. Judge Petersen was more than a pioneer, who shattered glass ceilings, she was a giant in the field of jurisprudence who paved the way for Virgin Islands women to serve on the bench and in the highest levels of leadership within our judiciary. As important as her historical achievements, was also her advocacy for women and children.”

“Yolanda and I extend most heartfelt condolences to Judge Petersen’s loved ones and all in the community mourning her passing.”