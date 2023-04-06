Help Cops Find Convicted Murderer Who Escaped From Custody On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a convicted murderer who escaped from official custody on St. Thomas.

Kamoui “Turtle” Francis, 32, is considered “armed and dangerous” and is wanted for a domestic violence matter after escaping from police custody, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Francis is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 169 pounds, according to the VIPD.

Francis has a long criminal history on St. Thomas. He was first sentenced to 10 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge in September 2013, according to court documents. Francis was the subject of a manhunt and subsequent escape from police custody shortly after his arrest. Another suspect in the case, Isaac Austrie, was shot and killed by police that same month, authorities said.

In February 2016, Francis was handed a 27-month federal sentence for transmission of a threat to injure.

Francis messaged a witness in the 2014 trial over the torture and murder of police officer Wendell Williams that if any of the defendants were found guilty, their family would be killed.

The suspect, who is wanted for escaping police custody, should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

If you see Turtle Francis, please notify 911, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Domestic Violence Unit of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211.